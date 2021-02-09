France offers scholarships to Filipinos

MANILA – The French Embassy in Manila announced Tuesday it was offering scholarships to Filipinos who want to pursue master’s or doctorate degrees at France’s higher education institutions.

In a statement, the French Embassy said Filipino scientists and researchers may apply for scholarships through its program with the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Science Education Institute.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship program prioritizes learners in the fields of agriculture, biological sciences, climate change, forestry, health and medical research, material sciences, natural resources and environment, nuclear application on health, and veterinary sciences, the French Embassy said.

Scholars will be entitled to an exemption from public university registration fees, a round-trip ticket between Manila and France, an exemption from visa application fees, a monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies, a relocation allowance, coverage of pre-travel expenses, a health care package, and priority access to public student accommodations.

Recipients of the scholarships are required to return to the Philippines after completing their graduate degree to render return service, equivalent to twice the length of time that they spent in France, the embassy said.

The French Embassy said it was also giving scholarships to Filipinos seeking to pursue graduate studies “in all academic disciplines taught at French higher education institutions.”

The PhilFrance Scholarships are given to “highly-qualified candidates who have demonstrated strong academic and leadership qualities in their scholarly and professional activities,” the embassy said.

Beneficiaries of this scholarship will get tuition subsidy, a round trip ticket from Manila to France, an exemption from visa application fees, a monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies, a health care package, and priority access to public student accommodations.

Details and guidelines for both scholarship programs are available at the PhilFrance Scholarships Program website.

Applicants must submit their requirements through the scholarship website by March 15, 2021, the embassy said.

