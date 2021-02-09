Cracks found in UP Mindanao building after magnitude 6.1 quake

The temporary treatment and monitoring facility at the University of the Philippines Mindanao in Davao City. Photo taken in August 2020. Courtesy of Davao City Government

DAVAO CITY - Structural engineers discovered cracks in the ceiling of a COVID-19 isolation facility in Davao City following a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the region and neighboring provinces Sunday afternoon.

Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) chief Alfredo Baloran said Tuesday a portion of a building of University of the Philippines Mindanao, which is being used as a temporary treatment and monitoring facility, was slightly damaged.

"We conducted an evacuation of patients occupying UP's COVID isolation facility after the incident. We transferred them to Alimudan gym and social distancing is being observed," he said in vernacular in a radio interview.

Structural engineers also found cracks at the third floor of the facility. They advised city officials to avoid using the area temporarily as possible aftershocks could worsen the damage.

Baloran said patients were brought back to the UP Mindanao isolation facility, but only occupied the ground and second floor of the building.

At least 45 individuals from Davao City and Davao del Sur were displaced and evacuated after the earthquake, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Three houses in Bansalan, Davao del Sur reportedly sustained damage.

A university gym, an isolation facility, and a barangay hall in Bansalan town and Davao City also sustained damage after the earthquake.

The tectonic temblor, which happened 12:22 p.m., 6 km southeast of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur, injured at least 3 people in the town of Makilala in Cotabato.

Two churches, 8 houses were damaged in M’laang and Kabacan while a hospital was also damaged in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

