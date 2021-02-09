COVID-19 cases in PH top 540,000; fatality rate highest in 6 months

Airport personnel transfer crates of mock vaccines during a simulation exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on February 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has reached 540,227 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,235 new coronavirus infections.

The newly reported cases, which do not include data from 8 laboratories, is the lowest since January 28, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The DOH also reported 65 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 11,296 fatalities. This is the 10th straight day that additional deaths counted more than 50.

The case fatality rate has gone up to 2.09%, the highest since July 31 last year, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team said.

There are also 53 new recovered patients or a total of 499,764 recoveries.

Of the 29,167 active cases, 88.6% have mild symptoms, 5.5% are asymptomatic, 2.7% are in critical condition, 2.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.61% have moderate symptoms.

On Tuesday, Philippine authorities conducted a simulation of the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to be delivered middle of this month.

The Philippines has lagged behind some of its Southeast Asian neighbors in the rollout of vaccine against the coronavirus.

