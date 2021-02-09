COVID-19 cases in Cebu City still rising while NCR, nearby regions ‘non-increasing’ — OCTA Group

MANILA — The OCTA Research Group on Tuesday warned that with the number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City continuing to rise, hospital occupancy in the city may reach “critical level” soon.

“While the COVID-19 situation in Cebu City is still at a manageable level, the data indicates a continuing increase in new Covid-19 cases since the start of the year,” the OCTA Group said in its latest report.

The group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and the University of Santo Tomas, said it was a “serious cause of concern given that the new and more contagious UK B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in the area.”

However, the Department of Health on Monday explained that the said case was only mistakenly attributed to Cebu when the individual was staying elsewhere.

Regardless of the more transmissible UK variant, Cebu City has reportedly averaged 120 new cases per day or a 30% increase from the previous week, the OCTA Group said.

It added that while hospital utilization in Cebu City is “still manageable” at 40% as of February 7, if current trends continue and 25% to 35% of new cases are hospitalized, “then it is estimated that between 2 to 3 weeks from February 9 (with a median of 16 days), there will be an additional 240 beds occupied in Cebu City.”

“If this happens, it will increase hospital bed occupancy past the 70% critical level. The goal is to slow down the increase in new cases to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed,” OCTA Group said.

NON-INCREASING

In Metro Manila though, the group said the trend is “in the right direction, showing no noticeable increase in new cases over the past week.”

The same was observed in the regions of Calabarzon and Central Luzon.

“In Davao City, the trend was also decreasing, with an average of 71 new Covid-19 cases per day and a positivity rate of 9%,” OCTA Group said.

The group recommended that local government units that are high-risk should consider stricter implementation of quarantine protocols, “more aggressive and effective localized lockdowns with stricter border controls.”

