Chief Legal Counsel and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile returns to the Senate as a resource person, Sept. 21, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA — The Supreme Court First Division has junked the graft charges against Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile and several others over their role in the 1983 coco levy fund scandal.

In a decision promulgated by the court on January 16, 2023 but was released on Tuesday, the court said there was a delay in the investigation, and thus, there was a violation of right to speedy disposition of cases.

Enrile, along with Jose Concepcion, Rolando Dela Cuesta, Narciso Pineda and Danilo Ursua were board members of the United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) who allegedly allowed a March 1983 decision of a board of arbitrators to lapse.

This resulted to the siphoning off of P840 million to a company owned by Danding Cojuangco, Jr.

In its decision, the SC First Division said it found that there was a delay in the Ombudsman's preliminary investigation, which lasted for 8 years from February 1990 to 1998, considering it a violation to their right to speedy disposition of cases.

It added the Ombudsman exceeded the period for preliminary investigations and failed to establish that the delay was reasonable and justified.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News