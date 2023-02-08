Home  >  News

Ready and willing to lend a helping hand

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 08 2023 10:32 PM

The Philippine contingent composed of members of various government agencies leave for quake-hit Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations on Wednesday at NAIA 3 in Pasay City. Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Akyol thanked the 80-plus members of the contingent for participating in rescue operations and recognized the long-standing relationship between the two countries. 

Read More:  earthquake   earthquake aid   Niyazi Akyol   Turkey   Turkey earthquake   turkey earthquake response   Turkey earthquake response deployment   Turkey quake   Philippine contingent Turkey quake   Philippine contingent Turkey   rescuers   search and rescue  