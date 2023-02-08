Home > News Ready and willing to lend a helping hand Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 08 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The Philippine contingent composed of members of various government agencies leave for quake-hit Turkey to participate in search and rescue operations on Wednesday at NAIA 3 in Pasay City. Turkish Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Akyol thanked the 80-plus members of the contingent for participating in rescue operations and recognized the long-standing relationship between the two countries. PH rescue team na tutulong sa mga nasalanta ng lindol, pinasalamatan ng Turkish embassy Cold weather, language to pose challenge for PH rescue contingent in Turkey, Syria Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber multimedia, multimedia photos Read More: earthquake earthquake aid Niyazi Akyol Turkey Turkey earthquake turkey earthquake response Turkey earthquake response deployment Turkey quake Philippine contingent Turkey quake Philippine contingent Turkey rescuers search and rescue /sports/02/08/23/swimming-trials-for-cambodia-seag-extended-to-4-days/sports/02/08/23/james-vows-to-keep-playing-after-surreal-scoring-record/news/02/08/23/sc-junks-graft-charges-vs-enrile-others-over-coco-levy-fund/sports/02/08/23/uaap-juniors-adamson-rallies-to-stun-feu-diliman/entertainment/02/08/23/ticket-prices-for-stray-kids-moonbin-sanhas-ph-events-released