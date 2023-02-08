Marcos says constitution 'dynamic, flexible'

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lays down the agenda of his Official Visit to Tokyo, Japan during the send-off ceremonies at the Maharlika Hall in Villamor Airbase (VAB), Pasay City on Wednesday February 8, 2023. Rolando Mailo, PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has described the 1987 Constitution as something "dynamic and flexible," noting that amendments to it have made it adaptable to changing times in the country.

During his remarks for the Philippine Constitution Day in Malacañang, Marcos said the Philippine Constitution "reflects the unique history and cultural heritage of the Philippines," and that it is anchored on upholding the rights of indigenous peoples, too.

"It is indeed noteworthy that our Supreme Law remains a dynamic and flexible expression of our collective will, capable of adapting to the changing times and circumstances of our nation," Marcos said, based on a release from the Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday.

"As we honor the Supreme Law of the land and perpetuate this milestone, it is important to remember that it is through the lessons of the past that we are able to establish a government that embodies our goals and creates a vision for a just and humane society," he added.

The Chief Executive noted that the will of the people is reflected in the Constitution, putting in mind that they "have bestowed their sovereign powers to the State for the common good."

The Philippine Constitution Day is held every Feb. 2 in accordance with Proclamation No. 211 s. of 1988, information from the Official Gazette showed.

Marcos' dictator father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. was ousted from power in February 1986 through a "People Power Revolution," installing democracy icon Corazon Aquino as the country's president.

Marcos, Sr's ouster stemmed from his 2-decade rule in the Philippines marked by human rights abuse, plunder of government wealth, and clampdown on press freedom.

Then-President Aquino established a revolutionary government after this, appointing a 50-member commission to create the 1987 constitution.

Lawmakers recently revived efforts to revise the 1987 Constitution, following several failed attempts to rewrite the country's basic law by allies of past administrations.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte last year approved amendments to the 85-year old Public Service Act, which liberalized some sectors to a 40 percent foreign equity cap.

Some of these sectors include electricity distribution and transmission, telecommunication firms, and public utility vehicles.