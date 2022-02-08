Children aged 5 to 11 receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City on February 7, 2022, the first day of rollout of vaccines for the age bracket. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Parental consent is required for the COVID-19 vaccination of 5 to 11-year-old children, Malacañang said on Tuesday, following a petition that sought to stop the program.

Two parents recently asked a Quezon City court to stop the vaccination of children under the age group. They questioned a provision in a circular from the health department that allows the government to authorize the vaccination of a minor who wants to get inoculated without the consent of their parent or guardian.

This "provision has been rescinded and will no longer apply to the vaccination of minors 5 to 11 years of age," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"Kailangan po ng consent ng magulang o guardian bago mabakunahan ang ating mga anak," he said in a press briefing.

(The consent of the parent or guardian is needed before our children can be vaccinated.)

The Philippines on Monday started giving the pediatric formulation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to at least 9,784 children ages 5 to 11. Only one 11-year-old boy experienced "non-serious" adverse effect, rashes on the arms that went away on the same day, authorities said.

Meanwhile, around 9.2 million children aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated in the country with no deaths reported, the health department said.