Palace: Duterte schedule doesn't have daughter Sara's proclamation rally

President Rodrigo Duterte sings the Philippine National Anthem during the commemoration of the 123rd Anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Dec. 30, 2019. With the President is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's official calendar does not include Tuesday's proclamation rally for his daughter, who is seeking the vice presidency in May's elections, Malacañang said.

The President earlier criticized his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's bid for the No. 2 job, given her lead in previous opinion polls for his successor. He also dubbed her running-mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as a "weak" leader.

Asked if Duterte was attending the Bongbong-Sara proclamation rally, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said, "As per appointments office ng Malacañang, wala pong ganiyang entry sa kaniyang official calendar as of last night."

(As per Malacañang's appointments office, there was no such entry in his official calendar as of last night.)

Marcos and Duterte-Carpio will launch their campaign at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, owned by the Iglesia ni Cristo, whose members vote for a particular candidate chosen by church leaders.

Duterte on Monday said he was "not supporting" any of the presidential contenders "unless there is a compelling reason, really, for me to change my mind."

The faction backed by the President in his political party PDP-Laban was left without a standard-bearer after his preferred successor Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go quit the race.

The PDP-Laban continues its "consensus-building" on whether or not to support any presidential aspirant, Nograles said in a press briefing.