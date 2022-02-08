Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao with actress Bianca Manalo, Raffy Tulfo, and Lutz Barbo during his proclamation rally in General Santos City,. Photo grabbed from the Manny Pacquiao Public Information Facebook page.

PROMDI presidential bet Sen. Manny Pacquiao formally launched his campaign in his hometown of General Santos City on Tuesday, renewing his stand against corruption and poverty.

The retired boxing star rallied thousands of his supporters who gathered in front of the Oval Stadium despite repeated reminded by authorities to observe social distancing.

"Napuno na ako, ang daming tumakbo bilang presidente puro lang pangako. Bakit imbes na yumaman tayo lalo tayong naghihirap? Ano ang pagkakaiba natin sa ibang bansa tulad ng Singapore?" said Pacquiao in the Visayan language.

"Bakit sila umaasenso, kasi walang korapsyon. Umaasenso sila kasi walang korapsyon at hindi puro pangako."

Pacquiao said politics has become a livelihood in the Philippines, as greed and corruption besmirched the country's reputation in the international community.

"Hindi kailangan ng pulitiko sa Pilipinas. Ginagawang kabuhayan ang pagsisilbi sa bansa," he said. "Sisiguraduhin ko na bawat Pilipino panalo sa laban ni Manny Pacquiao."

Prior his proclamation rally, Pacquiao visited a fish port to greet workers. He then proceeded with a motorcade in the early afternoon before heading to the Oval Plaza.

Members of his senatorial lineup, including broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and former Senate secretary Lutgardo "Lutz" Barbo and local politicians attended the event. Actress Bianca Manalo was also there to represent her boyfriend Sen. Win Gatchalian.

Pacquiao's running mate, former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza, was not able to physically attend the rally, but he rallied the crowd through an online speech.

"Ang panaginip ng mga Pilipino ay magkaroon ng sariling tahanan, si Manny Pacquiao lang ang makapagbibigay niyan. Ang panaginip ng bawat Pilipino ay magkaroon ng matatag na trabaho at sapat na kikitain, si Manny Pacquiao lang ang makapagbibigay niyan," he claimed.



Also present in the rally was Pacquiao's wife Jinkee Pacquiao and his mother Mommy Dionesia.

Pacquiao also unveiled his 22-round priority agenda, which covers his plans for free housing, education, agriculture, livelihood, technology and transportation, and improved health system.

The rally ended with fireworks lighting up the sky.