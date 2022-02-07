MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said he is ready to leave his post and turn over his responsibilities to his successor.

"Nag-iimpake na nga ako eh. 'Yung iba ipinadala ko na, 'yung madala sa barko, binarko ko. You know the small things, 'yung mga tokens, 'yung mga bronze, 'yun ang inuna ko, 'yung mga mabigat," Duterte said in a taped public briefing aired late Monday.

(I am packing up. I have already shipped some items home, those that can be shipped. You know, the small things, tokens, bronze figures, I sent them ahead, the heavy ones.)

He also said he is ready to leave Malacañang and welcome the new president.

"I await the day of turnover. Matikman ko rin 'yung feeling ng outgoing president. I will be the one to meet the new president, then I will invite him here for a tete-a-tete," Duterte added.

Duterte, 76, earlier filed his candidacy as a substitute senator under the PDDS party or Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan, but eventually withdrew his senatorial bid.

Philippine presidents are only good for one term.