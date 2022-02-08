SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Hinihikayat ng Department of Trade and Industry o DTI ang mga Filipino sa buong mundo na i-“flex” ang mga produktong Pinoy ito man ay pagkain, gamit o ano pa mang produkto bilang pagbibigay suporta sa mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng “flexPHridays” campaign.

"It could be a Filipino product they're eating, wearing, or using either purchased directly from the Philippines or through importers and retailers of PH-made products. Participants are also encouraged to share the story of how they discovered the brand, where they bought it, and why they find the product excellent," pahayag ni PH trade representative to Australia Alma Argayoso.

Mga produktong gawang Pilipino

Iniimbitahan din ang online Filipino community sa Australia, New Zealand at sa Oceana region na makilahok sa kampanya sa pmamagitan ng pagpo-post ng larawan o video ng Pinoy product sa kanilang social media pages tuwing Friday at gamitin ang #flexPHridays at i-tag ang @dti.sydney.

Ang konsepto ay mula sa Kalihim ng DTI Ramon M. Lopez at dinisenyo naman ng DTI Center for International Trade and Expositions & Missions o CITEM na naglalayong makatulong sa economic recovery ng Pilipinas. Ayon pa sa Kalihim, buhay na buhay ang “bayanihan” sa mga Pilipino at sa pamamagitan ng pagpo-post ng mga produktong Pinoy sa digital space, maisusulong ang kalidad ng mga gawang Pilipino.

“This campaign aims to drive awareness that in buying local products and supporting our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), we are providing jobs to countless Filipinos and developing the entrepreneurial drive of our countrymen,” pahayag ni Secretary Lopez.

Lumalabas sa mga pag-aaral sa iba’t ibang panig na mundo na nakagawian na ngayon ng mga konsyumer na magresearch muna online bago bumili ng isang produkto kaya naman hinihikayat ng DTI ang mga mamimili at nasa industriya ng paggawa ng produkto tulad ng mga kagamitan, kasangkapan, damit, pagkain, gadgets at iba pang produkto na makilahok sa kampanya.

Dagdag pa ni PH trade representative to Australia Alma Argayoso na mayroon ng mahigit sa 200 Filipino-Australian grocery shops at restaurant sa bansa kung saan mabibili ang mga produktong gawang Pinoy.

“Nowadays we have more choices…Our products are not only available in Filipino and Asian shops but also in mainstream supermarkets, and in high-end boutique stores. A number of Filipino retail and franchise brands are also expanding in Australia so there is no reason why we shouldn't have Filipino products in our pantry, table, closet, office, or homes…

“Let’s flex gawang pinoy every Friday and help small businesses and the country in nation building,” panghihikayat ni Argayoso sa mga kababayan.