Partido Lakas ng Masa tandem of Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello leads the proclamation rally at Bantayog ng mga Bayani amid the lack of a permit. Photo from Leody De Guzman's camp.

MANILA — Despite not securing permits, Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) pushed through with the campaign launch for its Halalan 2022 candidates led by presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman and vice presidential bet Walden Bello at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday.

The Commission on Elections earlier said that PLM did not file for a permit for their proclamation rally there.

De Guzman and Bello were joined by PLM party-list’s nominees and senatorial aspirants Atty. Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D'Angelo.

PLM chair Sonny Melencio said their campaign might not be supported by big businesses, but they are backed by marginalized groups to win this May.

De Guzman told ABS-CBN News they chose Bantayog ng mga Bayani to make the event accessible to people.

“We want people from all walks of life to witness this historic moment in our country's history. We did not invite celebrities to attend or perform at the proclamation rally just to draw in throngs of people,” De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

Bello thanked all the sectors who joined them and promised to always put forward their advocacies during the campaign.

“The broad coalition of sectors that work together to support this candidacy will be in full display today - as the urban poor, the workers, the gender minorities, environmental advocates, and more gather to proclaim our historic run. We are proud of their support, and will fight for the radical change that they clamor for and deserve,” Bello told ABS-CBN News.

“I have nothing but respect and trust in the Filipino people. That is why I know, that if we are given the same opportunity as the other candidates to make our case, if they reflect closely on their experiences and this nation's history, then they will understand that our path is the only way forward for this country. I will always fight for the Filipino people, no matter who the foe is nor how daunting they may be - that is what this campaign is all about."

“Such ploys synonymous with traditional politicians are the reasons why Ka Leody and Prof Walden ran in the first place. But if there are interesting personalities who want to witness the event, then we will be elated and grateful for their presence,” he added.

De Guzman said he is still checking with his camp if they have secured a permit to hold their proclamation rally. He is also not sure whether the rally they plan to hold near ABS-CBN has a permit.

"Siguro pag-usapan namin ng partido na siyang nag-organize nito kung papaano. Kasi dapat sila ‘yung may responsibilidad na ayusin ang lahat ng mga bagay na may kaugnayan sa proklamasyon. Pag-usapan namin kung paano, pero mahirap i-atras," the labor leader said.

(Maybe we will talk to the party which is in charge in organizing this, because they should be the ones responsible for arranging all things related to the proclamation. We'll talk about how but it's hard to back off.)

He added they were pushing through with the event as things were already in place.

But they are ready to face the repercussions.

"Haharapin na lang namin ng partido kung anong magiging repercussion nun... Nasa ganoon framework, kasi nga nakahanda na eh… Amin na lang kung papaano ipapaliwanag sa Comelec ‘yung activity na ilulunsad namin," he said.

(The party will just deal with the repercussion… It's in that framework, because we are already ready… Just leave it to us how we will explain to the Comelec.)

"‘Yun ang aaralin, kung aabot ba roon. Eh siyempre, kung aabot sa disqualification, mabigat ‘yun. Sana hindi naman ganoon. Kung may pagkukulang, sana hindi naman umabot sa disqualification at ‘yun ang aaralin."

(We will look into it, if it reaches there. Of course, if it reaches disqualification, that would be serious already. I hope it will not reach that point. If there are shortcomings, I hope it does not become a disqualification issue. That's what we will look into.)

