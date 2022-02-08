Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman said Tuesday that he felt like workers do not deserve to have a decent life after his Christmas photo drew flak.

“Para bang ‘pag tinawag na manggagawa dapat dugyot, dapat ay naghahalo ka ng semento, parang ganoon ba. Wala kang karapatan na ‘yung iyong mga anak ay maggayak nang ganyan," the labor leader told ANC.

(It’s like when you’re called a worker, you have to look dirty, you have to mix cement, that sort of image. It's like your children have no right to help you live a comfortable life.)

The labor leader drew flak for the photo showing him with his family and a purebred dog in an apparently comfortable house.

He explained his family are all from the labor force, and they all worked hard for what they have right now, that his pet corgi is just a gift, and denied allegations that he is selling the fight of workers.

De Guzman said that his chosen life as a labor leader should not prevent his family from accepting opportunities for their growth.

"Para bang ‘pag ikaw ay labor leader, dapat pagbabawalan mo ‘yung iyong anak na. 'Anak, huwag mong tatanggapin ‘yang oportunidad na ‘yan kasi malaki ang sweldo niyan sa cruise ship, eh ako’y labor leader'. 'Misis, darling, may promotion ka, huwag mong tanggapin kasi tataas ang sweldo mo, magkakaroon ka ng benepisyo eh ako’y labor leader'. Parang, ganoon ba," he said.

(It's as if, if you're a labor leader, you should prevent your son by telling him, 'Son, don't accept that opportunity because that job on a cruise ship pays a lot, and I'm a labor leader'. 'Wife, darling, don't accept your promotion because your salary will increase, along with other benefits, and I am a labor leader.' Something like that.)

"Tingin ko naman, ‘yung mga nag-comment ay may karga, may hugot, may dahilan. Hindi ‘yan comment ng pangkaraniwang mamamayan. ‘Yan ay may ibang objective kung bakit tumira nang ganoon."

(I think those who commented against the photo had some issues. Those comments do not normally come from ordinary people. They have an objective, that's why they are criticizing.)

Partido Lakas ng Masa vice-presidential aspirant Walden Bello had defended his running mate, saying workers deserve to have a decent life.

"A Christmas photo in a comfortable setting subjects Leody De Guzman's family to online abuse by those who think they should be living in a hovel. What an ugly display of middle-class prejudice. Working people deserve respect," he had said in a series of tweets.

Sociologist Herbert Docena, a vocal supporter of De Guzman, explained that people should realize that an activist's life is hard, and support from their families is vital so they can pursue their advocacies.