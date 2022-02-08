Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman said Tuesday the start of the campaign for Halalan 2022 is a moment of truth to assert the rights of workers.

“Moment of truth. Talagang araw ng paninindigan araw ng malalim na commitment para sa pagbabago ng ating ng kabuhayan ng ating mga manggagawa, ng ating magsasaka, ng marginalized na palaging pinangangakuan pero tinatalikuran,” the labor leader told ANC.

(Truly a day of commitment, a day of deep commitment for the transformation of our livelihood of our workers, of our peasants, of the marginalized who have always been promised but abandoned.)

De Guzman will kick off his campaign from his hometown Cainta, Rizal before joining supporters in Quezon City and finally launch their bid at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani.

The labor leader said they chose the venue to remember the fallen heroes of our country.

“Mismong ‘yung lugar kasi nagpapakita ng kabiguan at pakikipaglaban ng ating mga kababayan para sa panlipunang pagbabago na hindi nakamit sa ilalim ng mga nagpalit-palit na gobyerno na nangako naman,” he said.

(The place itself shows the failure and struggle of our countrymen for social change that has not been achieved under the changing governments that have promised.)

De Guzman will be joined by labor unions, urban poor groups and homeowners associations, and environmentalists at 6:00 p.m.

His running mate Walden Bello and the party’s senatorial bets Luke Espiritu, Roy Cabonegro, and David D’Angelo, will also join the event.

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised then to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa. A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.