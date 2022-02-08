Comelec to seek CSC and DILG clarification on political, elective officers

MANILA - The use of red-plated or government vehicles for campaign purposes is prohibited, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday.

Comelec Spokesman James Jimenez explained that “government resource cannot be used for partisan political purposes.”

He, however, clarified that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) gives “a lot of leeway” for elective officials.

“If it happened outside of the campaign period, unfortunately, wala tayong jurisdiction d'yan because these are not candidates. On the other hand, if it happened during the campaign period, it’s very important to know kung kanino yung vehicle na yun," Jimenez said.

“Obviously, at first glance, there seems to be a problem because government resource cannot be used for partisan political purposes," he added.

Jimenez added that there could be guidance from the CSC regarding the matter, most especially for political officers or persons in elective office.

“What we need to clarify is if these vehicles are assigned to them as service vehicles, will there be a difference in the treatment of these vehicles as well?" he said.

"Will the accommodation extended to political officers cover also their assigned government resources? I would think not, but I would like to get clarification on that matter with the appropriate agencies, particularly CSC and DILG.”

Jimenez said he would write the CSC and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) “to request clarification on this issue.”

The national campaign period officially begins on Tuesday, and will last up to May 7 -- 2 days before the polls.

