Watch more on iWantTFC

As the province of Ontario gradually eases public health measures, business owners are eager to return to normal operations while hoping for more financial support from the government.

For Gabriel Gomori and Terry Sinacay, who run a music school in Ajax, the added cost of cleaning supplies like tissue paper and hand sanitizers is putting a strain on their already tight budget.

"We find ourselves having to kind of raise the prices a little bit because all these costs are extras," Gomori admitted. "Soon our teachers will say, “Hey, I can’t afford my food bill. Can you pay me more?'."

The couple also made some business improvements to ensure the safety of their students and meet public health guidelines. Although appreciative of the government grants, they feel that whatever money they received went as quickly as they came.

"We needed to put so many things in place, [for] example, there's a corridor down here and the stipulation said that there has to be 2 meters between people going one way or the other and our corridor is not even 2 meters wide. We figured that we're gonna put a traffic light in the window and we're gonna let students out first then switch the light to green and let students in," Gomori noted.

As for banquet hall owner Maria Geroche, she reopens her doors with some concern. The recurring lockdowns have been especially trying on her business which relies heavily on event bookings. She hopes that the government will make it easier for businesses to apply for bigger funding, and supply them with rapid testing kits and PPEs.

"We're opening again but when is the next lockdown? How soon are you gonna close us down? It has been like that for the last 2 years," Geroche pointed out. "They’re giving the $10,000 grant, that’s not a lot of money but I would appreciate that. If you’re running a big business, that is small, but it’s still good because it’s easy to get. But if you want $40,000, that’s not easy anymore, they make it hard for you."

MP Rechie Valdez, who was also a business owner, says she understands the challenges that businesses are facing. She cited the government support programs to help Canadians and businesses bounce back.

"Just in 2021 alone, we procured 120 million rapid tests to assist with distributing across the different provinces, and in January alone, we are procuring 140 million rapid tests. So at the federal level we are here to support Canadians and local businesses, and then we will work with our different government levels to be able to distribute those supplies out to Canadians," Valdez asserted.

Valdez also emphasized two new programs, the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program and the Hardest Hit Business Recovery Program, that could help businesses with capacity restrictions, in addition to the expansion of the local lockdown program and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

Despite the challenges in reopening, FIlipino business owners remain hopeful that they will be able to operate much longer and continue to serve their loyal customers.