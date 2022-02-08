Presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. greets supporters during the team's caravan along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on December 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Tuesday that the last petition seeking to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has been junked.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez announced the development on the case, but did not provide details about the grounds for its dismissal.

Based on the updated matrix provided by Comelec, a "notice and order" about the dismissal was sent to both parties last Jan. 31.

The COC cancellation case was filed by Tiburcio Marcos, who claims that Bongbong is an "impostor" because the real son of the late dictator has been dead "since 1975."

Last Jan. 4, Jimenez claimed the Tiburcio Marcos petition was junked "before New Year," but retracted weeks later upon learning that it was still pending before the Comelec en banc.

Another COC cancellation case, filed by civic leaders, was also dismissed by Comelec Second Division on Jan. 17. The petition is now on appeal.

Marcos, the frontrunner, still faces a set of disqualification cases before the Comelec First Division.

