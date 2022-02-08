Comelec: Face shields must be worn in campaign events

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will continue to implement the mandatory use of face shields during campaign-related events, until the rule is lifted by the commission en banc, an official said on Tuesday.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said the rule remains part of the "new normal" campaign guidelines, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Remember, face shields are still in the [IATF] guidelines, it’s just that their use in certain conditions are voluntary but ultimately subject to the decision of authorities whether or not to impose them," Jimenez explained.

The Comelec added that the use of face shields is mandatory during campaign-related events.

“The Comelec has made the determination that campaigns are not ordinary [events] and as far as the Comelec is concerned, mandating the use of face shields is justified,” Jimenez said.

However, violation of the rule will not constitute an election offense, but an offense in relation to COVID-19 protocols, said lawyer Elaiza David of the Comelec National Campaign Committee.

The government late last year ditched requiring face shields in almost all public areas in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and below.

Effective "immediately", the face plastic covers would be required only in areas under Alert Level 5, the strictest quarantine classification in the country.

Local government units of areas under Level 4 can decide if use of face shields in public venues will be mandatory or not.

The campaign period started Tuesday for national aspirants and on March 25 for local contenders.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES