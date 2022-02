Cebu Doctors University grad tops respiratory therapist board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 194 out of 397 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given this month.

John Fredrick Decierdo Tabañag of Cebu Doctors University topped the exam with an 89.25 percent rating.

Shekinah Maraiah Hendrika Redulla Moreno of Perpetual Help College of Manila, and Azza Majuk Sajaud of Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Foundation took second and third place, respectively.

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%) 1 JOHN FREDRICK DECIERDO TABAÑAG CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 89.25 2 SHEKINAH MARAIAH HENDRIKA REDULLA MORENO PERPETUAL HELP COLLEGE OF MANILA 87.50 3 AZZA MAJUK SAJAUD FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND. 86.75 4 MARIA VICTORIA NAVALTA ABASOLA LORMA COLLEGE 86.00 JOHANNA JADE DIAZ YOUNG CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 86.00 5 VINCENT JOFETTE AGUANTA AVENTUNA CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 85.75 ADZMIR ASARI HUSSEIN NEW ERA UNIVERSITY 85.75 STEPHEN JHONN BUENAVENTURA PADON OUR LADY OF FATIMA UNIVERSITY-VALENZUELA 85.75 6 JAMES VINCE MC DOUGLAS MALOLOY-ON ESMAS CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 85.25 7 SHAIRA SABIRAN ABDURAJAK OUR LADY OF FATIMA UNIVERSITY-VALENZUELA 85.00 JAMES MICHAEL DELARA PACIA FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY-NICANOR REYES MED.FOUND. 85.00 8 KYLE LORENZO LOZADA NEMIL CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 84.75 9 JOY MIRABONA CIMANES MARY CHILES COLLEGE (for.GEN. HOSP. SCH. OF NRSNG. & MID.) 84.50 10 ABDULLAH LANDASAN LAL MOHAMMAD LORMA COLLEGE 84.00 ROXANNE EVE CESA TUASON CEBU DOCTORS UNIVERSITY 84.00

Here are the successful examinees.

