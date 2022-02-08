MANILA — Contenders in May's elections should "lead by example" in following rules meant to prevent COVID-19 super spreader events during the campaign period that kicked off for national candidates on Tuesday, the interior department said.

The agency has oriented the national police on prohibited campaign activities, including physical contact between candidates and the public, like handshakes, hugs, and kisses, said Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"Pero ang panawagan po ng DILG, sana po mag-self police na iyong mga kandidato. Alam naman po nila iyong batas. Sana po sila iyong manguna sa pagsunod sa batas para po iyong kanilang mga supporters ay sumunod din sa kanila," he said in a public briefing.

"Kung baga, they should lead by example, para hindi na po mahirapan ang ating mga law enforcement agency sa pag-implement ng mga resolusyon ng Comelec," added the official.

(But the request of the DILG is for candidates to self-police. They know the law. We hope they will be the first to follow the law so their supporters would do the same. In other words, they should lead by example, so that our law enforcement agencies will not find it hard to implement the resolutions of Comelec.)

COVID-19 cases are projected to further decline by late February, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. But he said actual infection rates would depend on public adherence to health rules and the vaccination output.

"Let’s keep our elections fair, orderly, peaceful and safe. Sundin lang po natin ang lahat ng mga (let us just follow all) guidelines," Nograles said, addressing candidates.

"We are also very confident that the Comelec will enforce the guidelines, the rules and regulations when it comes to campaigning to ensure na hindi tayo magkakaroon ng (that we will not have) superspreader events," he said in a press briefing.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 3,616,387 cases as of Monday, of which 116,720 or 3.2 percent are active.

Of those still battling the disease, 103,900 (89.02 percent) are mild, 7,806 (6.69 percent) are asymptomatic, 3,184 (2.73 percent) are moderate, 1,495 (1.28 percent) are severe, and 335 (0.29 percent) are critical, the health department said.

