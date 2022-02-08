Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential bet Walden Bello said Tuesday that change in the country should not be dependent on political color as he kicks off his campaign for Halalan 2022.

In his speech, Bello worried of a "dead end" if people viewed political change with the change of color as he challenges the bid of presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and late dictator's son Bongbong Marcos.

"May mga nagsasabing ang pinakamalaking hamon ay ang pagbabalik sa kapangyarihan ng mga Marcos at Duterte. Sang-ayon kami," said Bello, running mate of presidential candidate Leody de Guzman.

(There are those who say the biggest challenge is to prevent a Marcos-Duterte return to power. We agree.)

"Ngunit ang pinakamahusay na paraan nang makamit natin ito ay hindi sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalit ng dilaw na pambalot sa mga pumalpak na pamamarahan ng nakaraang 35 taon sa pambalot na ibang kulay asul, puti, berde, or rosas ba ito. Ito ay isang dead end, isang daan na walang patutunguan," he added.

(But the best way to do that is not by simply changing the yellow wrapper that covered up the discredited practices of the past 35 years of a failed elite democracy with a wrapper of another color — be this blue, green, white, or pink. That is a dead end.)

Bello added that his party was not giving a "shallow" diagnosis to the problems of the country emphasizing their platform, not slogan.

“Kami ni Leody, Luke (Espiritu, a senatorial candidate), at buong pangkat dito sa entablado ay hindi nagbibigay ng isang mababaw na diagnosis ng mga dahilan ng ating malubhang sakit bilang bansa, isang diagnosis na galing daw ang lahat na ito sa korapsiyon o sa maling pagpapatakbo ng pamahalaan o sa pagguho an ating mga prinsipyo,” Bello said.

Leody, Luke and I do not offer a superficial diagnosis of what causes our national ills and simply attribute all problems to corruption or bad governance or the weakening of our values as a people.)

"Hindi kami naglalako ng mga madalihang solusyon gaya ng ‘magkaisa tayo’ ng Marcos-Duterte tandem, ‘patibayin ulit ang ating prinsipyo’ ng pangkat Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan, ‘reform government’ ng team Ping Lacson at Tito Sotto, o ‘buwagin ang korapsyon’ ng Manny Pacquiao at Lito Atienza. Ito ay mga slogan, hindi mga solusyon," he added.

(We offer no easy solutions like “forge national unity” of Marcos and Duterte, “reinvigorate our values” of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan), “reform government” of Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto, or “abolish corruption” of Manny Pacquiao and Lito. These are slogans, not solutions.)

Bello proposed that the way to defeat their contenders from known dynasties is to offer them a solution that they have a vital role to play.

"Ang kaisa-isang paraan para masugpo ang pag-aakit sa isang desperadong bansa na bumalik sa nakaraang bangungot na diktadura ay ang pag-aalok sa ating mamamayan na maging kasama sa paglikha ng kinabukasan na nararapat para sa kanila, isang tunay ng demokratikong Pilipinas," he said.

(The only way to prevent desperate people from being seduced into going back to a nightmarish authoritarian past is by offering them programs that would make them participants in the creation of the future they deserve, a truly democratic Philippines.)

While, acknowledging that some businessmen will not come to terms with their platforms, Bello said that what they offer are solutions that would benefit the Filipino people.

"Sasabihin nila pulahan o komunista tayo . . . May mga political dynasty na ang tingin sa pamahalaan ay isang bangko na dapat nakawan para sa paglolobo ng sariling bulsa nila at hindi isang instrumento para sa national development sa pamamagitan ng planning o pagplaplano at sa mas pantay na pamamahagi ng yaman. Ilalarawan tayo bilang kaaway raw ng negosyo o mga ahente raw ng estadong kung saan walang karapatan ang indibidwal," he said.

(They will brand us as reds, communists . . . There are political dynasties that see government mainly as an institution to be plundered for private wealth accumulation rather than an agent of national development via planning and wealth redistribution. They will dismiss us as enemies of the free market or promoters of a totalitarian state.)

"Totoo, may mga interes na masasaktan ng aming programa ni Ka Leody para sa kapakanan ng malawak na mayorya ng ating lipunan, pero ito ay ang mga napakakonting pamilya na may sobrang yaman at sobrang makapangyarihan. Hindi magkatugma ang interes ng mga ito sa interes ng sambayanang Pilipino."

(Yes, some interests will be hurt by our programs, but only the very few ultra-rich and ultra-powerful for the benefit of the vast majority. The interests of this handful of families contradict the interests of the Filipino people.)

Despite not securing permits, PLM pushed through with the campaign launch of its Halalan 2022 candidates. The Commission on Elections earlier said that PLM did not file for a permit for their proclamation rally there.

Bello substituted for Raquel Castillo, who filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under PLM.

Bello is a former House representative of the Akbayan party-list but he resigned in 2015 over political differences with the Aquino administration. He is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban ng Masa.