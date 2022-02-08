Senator Manny Pacquiao (right) and runningmate Lito Atieza show their certificate of candidacies after filing at the Sofitel tent on October 1, 2021. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News/file

Vice Presidential candidate and Buhay Party Rep. Lito Atienza took a swipe at presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, saying that his runningmate, PROMDI party bet Manny Pacquiao, is a much better choice for the presidency.

Atienza, who was not able to make it to Pacquiao's proclamation rally in General Santo City due to a bum leg, said that compared to Marcos Jr., the retired boxer is well admired at the University of Oxford.

"Minamaliit nila (si Pacquiao) dahil siya daw ay mahirap, walang alam. Walang alam? Siya ang pinakamatalino sa lahat," said Atienza in an online speech viewed by Pacquiao's supporters at the Oval Gymnasium in General Santos City.

"'Di man siya nag-aral sa Oxford pero pinalakpakan ng mga taga-Oxford. Hindi ito nag-aral sa Harvard pero hinahangaan ng mga taga-Harvard."

Atienza was alluding to Marcos Jr.'s claim that he has obtained a degree from the University of Oxford. This claim was debunked by Oxford Philippines Society, a group of Filipino students and alumni of Oxford.



Atienza added that Pacquiao is even better than Marcos Jr.'s father and namesake, the late strongman Ferdinand Edralin Marcos.

"Si Manny Pacquiao mas matalino pa sa matalino. Naghalal tayo ng matalino, matalinong abogado. Anong ginawa niya? Nilaspag niya ang bayan, umalis siyang mahirap na mahirap ang Pilipino. Wala akong titurang iba kundi si Ferdinand Edralin Marcos, tatay ni Bongbong Marcos," he said.

"Kaya kayong mga BBM sumapi na kayo sa kilusan, BBM: Buong Bansa Manny."

Atienza said that prior to running for vice president, he was supposed to retire after 50 years in politics.

But he decided to hold off his retirement after Pacquiao approached him.

"I have served mayor for 3 terms, as vice mayor, a 3-term congressman... As I retire from Congress, I am now given the opportunity to give help to Manny Pacquiao. I will be very happy to be the assistant of the next president of the Philippines," said Atienza.

"Ang panaginip ng mga Pilipino ay magkaroon ng sariling tahanan, si Manny Pacquiao lang ang makapagbibigay niyan. Ang panaginip ng bawat Pilipino ay magkaroon ng matatag na trabaho at sapat na kikitain, si Manny Pacquiao lang ang makapagbibigay niyan," he claimed.

"'Wag na kayo magpaligaw pa sa ibang kandidato riyan na nagbibigay ng pangako subalit hindi nila ibinigay ang kanilang pangako."

