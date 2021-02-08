St. Scho-Tacloban grad tops January 2021 med tech licensure exam

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 1,919 out of 2,835 examinees passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given this January 2021.

Fred Lawrence Delantar Samante from St. Scholastica's College-Tacloban topped the board examination with a rating of 91.40%.

Angelo Pansoy Huliganga from Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation came in second with 91.20%, while Tiffany Jane Bautista Cabildo from the Medical College of Northern Philippines placed third with a rating of 90.00%

Saint Louis University in Baguio City and Velez College in Cebu City were this year’s top performing schools with a 100% passing rate.

The successful examinees who garnered the highest places in the examination are the following:

You can check the roll of successful examinees here.