Rising COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas under control, says DOH

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas said Monday it has the capacity to handle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The region's current healthcare utilization is 36.7 percent, which is still within the "safe zone," said DOH-Central Visayas spokesperson Mary Jean Loreche.

Central Visayas has a total of 32,088 active COVID-19 infections as of Sunday, according to DOH data. More than 80 percent are asymptomatic, Loreche said.

"We've been having triple digits within the past few days already pero within in control pa naman po kasi 'yung ating kapasidad (because our capacity) to handle these cases kung kinakailangan silang ma-admit ay nand'yan pa naman po (is there in the event they have to be admitted)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The region has a high number of coronavirus cases due to intensified contact tracing, she added.

Loreche noted there are no localized lockdowns in Central Visayas. "'Di po tayo naglolocalized lockdown kasi ang paniniwala po natin eventually kailangan magbukas ng economy natin. This is the reality of living with COVID," she said.

(We don't impose localized lockdowns because we believe we eventually have to reopen the economy.)

"Kailangan lang po talaga maging maingat, i-maintain ang public health standards sa ating mga bahay, mga establishment at workplaces po."

(We just have to be careful and maintain public health standards in our homes, establishments, and workplaces."

Loreche, meantime, clarified that a newly-identified UK COVID-19 variant patient reported to be from Liloan, Cebu had been staying in Parañaque beginning November and has not come home since.

"Yun po kaniyang testing ginawa as a requirement kasi nagaaply po itong magtrabaho sa ibang bansa," she said. "Hindi po yan nakauwi or umuwi dito."

(His testing was done as a requirement for a job application abroad. He did not and has not come home.)