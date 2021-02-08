Reagents for genome sequencing of COVID-19 variants good for a month, more to arrive: DOH

MANILA — The Philippines has enough supplies to run COVID-19 samples through genome sequencing for a month, the Department of Health said Monday.

“Yun pong mga reagents natin ay ating na-receive last week (We received our reagents last week). Hopefully, we can be able to sustain this for about a month. And we have already have placed our orders for succeeding months,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

Genome sequencing is a process that allows scientists to check if a COVID-positive person is infected with a particular COVID-19 variant.

The Philippines started sequencing all travelers who test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country, as more cases of the new and more transmissible United Kingdom variant have been detected.

However, the initiative temporarily halted in late January after what the DOH called a “global shortage” of reagents. Instead of being able to run 720 samples in one genome sequencing batch, the Philippine Genome Center was only able to process 48 that week.

Vergeire said the country has so far sequenced 1,227 samples.

“So, ngayong linggo, makakapag-schedule tayo ng sequencing ng 720 samples,” she said.

(So. this week, we can schedule the sequencing of 720 samples.)

So far, based on samples collected from travelers and COVID-19 patients in other parts of the country, 25 people in the Philippines have been found to be positive for the UK coronavirus variant.

Some of them, however, do not have known contacts or exposure to COVID-19 patients. Others also do not have travel histories.