Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach 538,995 with 1,690 new infections

MANILA — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines hit 538,995 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,690 new coronavirus infections.

Five testing laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also recorded additional 52 COVID-related deaths and 23 recovered patients. This is the 10th straight day that additional deaths counted more than 50.

With 11,231 total fatalities and 499,772 total recoveries, the country's active cases stood at 27,992 or 5.2 percent of the cumulative total.

The 2.08% fatality rate is the highest in more than 6 months, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The Philippines has been logging an increased number of deaths since last month. But the DOH said this is due to late reporting of deaths, with some only recently confirmed through “harmonization” of data with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The DOH recently released a breakdown of deaths reported from January 23 to February 4 to show that majority of the 864 additional deaths reported then were from last year. Half were from the months July (218 deaths) and August (221).

The first coronavirus death outside of China, where the disease is believed to have originated, was recorded in the Philippines on Feb. 1, 2020. The 44-year-old Chinese man, who arrived from Wuhan City, China via Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020, was the Philippines second confirmed COVID-19 case.

His companion, a 38-year-old Chinese woman, was the Philippines' first COVID-19 case, which was confirmed on Jan. 30 last year.

On Monday, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Philippines is ready to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week.

"Ilang tulog na lang, mga kaibigan, at dadating na ang unang batch ng ating bakuna. Ready or not, handang-handa po ang ating gobyerno para magsimula ang ating vaccination drive itong a-15 ng Pebrero," Roque told reporters in an online briefing.

(Just a few more nights of sleep, friends, and the first batch of our vaccine will arrive. Our government is very prepared for our vaccination drive to start this Feb. 15.)

