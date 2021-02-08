PBA: Magnolia looking for big man in Rookie Draft

ANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots will look to bolster its frontcourt in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft, according to team manager Alvin Patrimonio.

The Hotshots are picking sixth in the first round of the draft that is scheduled to take place virtually on March 14.

"Big man ang gusto ni Coach Chito (Victolero)," Patrimonio explained during a recent event for MAXiM, a hair transplant company that he has patronized since 2017.

"Nagulat siya, maraming big man na nag-apply din for the draft," he added.

A total of 97 players applied for the Rookie Draft, with players like Larry Muyang of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, FIBA 3x3 veteran Taylor Statham, and former National University center Troy Rike sure to merit consideration from Magnolia.

De La Salle University's one-and-done swingman Jamie Malonzo and the country's top 3x3 player, Joshua Munzon, are tipped to be the first two players taken in the draft.

Patrimonio said he is looking forward to what is sure to be a "very exciting" draft, given the number of talents who applied.

"'Pag rookie draft naman, lahat naman may chance lahat 'yan eh," said Patrimonio, a four-time PBA Most Valuable Player who spent his whole career with the Purefoods franchise.

"Kahit anong pick ka, as long as mabibigyan ka ng break and you will maximize 'yung talent mo, I'm sure mage-excel (ka)," he added.

Related video: