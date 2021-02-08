Palace denies 'double standard' for traveling gov't workers during pandemic

Members of the Manila Police District lead the flag raising ceremony at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Plaza in Manila City on Feb. 8, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Monday denied "double standard" in enforcing rules against COVID-19, after traveling government officials and workers were allowed to skip coronavirus testing and quarantine measures in their destinations.

"Wala naman pong double standard d'yan. Hindi naman talaga pupuwedeng maantala ang pagbibigay-serbisyo ng national government sa iba't ibang lugar ng Pilipinas," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(There is no double standard there. The services of the national government to various parts of the Philippines cannot be delayed.)

Last week, the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response allowed the "unimpeded travel" of government personnel on official business.

But Sen. Imee Marcos said this was "risky and dangerous" as the measure could make it difficult for local governments to control coronavirus infections.

"Ito'y masyadong mapangahas at delikado. Bakit ba kung sino pa ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno na dapat unang maging halimbawa ang bibigyan pa ng exemption sa mga quarantine at health protocols?" Marcos said on her Facebook account.

(This is too risky and dangerous. Why are government employees, who are supposed to be good examples, given these exemptions from quarantine and health protocols?)

"Ito'y kontra o labag sa lohika, na i-exempt sila sa COVID testing at quarantine. Kahit pa sila’y nasa ‘linya ng tungkulin,’ papalagan yan ng mga tao,” she added.

(Exempting them from COVID testing and quarantine is contrary to logic. Even if they are in the line of service, the people will protest it.)

Government agencies have their own protocols to prevent COVID-19 transmission, said Roque, who gave as example the weekly coronavirus testing of his office.

"Magtiwala naman po tayo na hindi naman papayag na maging spreaders ang mga empleyado ng national government," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Let us trust that employees of the national government will not be allowed to become spreaders of the disease.)

Instead of undergoing COVID-19 quarantine, traveling state workers are only required to present valid IDs from their government agency and a travel authority or order, pass symptom screening at the port of their arrival, and strictly comply with the minimum public health standards, Roque said last Friday.

The Philippines has tallied nearly 539,000 coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia.