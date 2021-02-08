Number of overseas Filipinos hit with COVID-19 nears 14,500-mark

A man walks inside a Terminal at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as France closed its borders to travelers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday said 22 more Filipinos abroad were infected with COVID-19, bringing the the total number of infected foreign-based Filipinos to 14,491.

Of the total, 4,397 are still active cases or undergoing treatment.

The death toll stood at 954 after no new fatalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered overseas Filipinos climbed by 25 to to 9,140.

As of posting, 86 countries or territories have cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number with 8,073, followed by the Asia Pacific Region with 2,859. Europe, meanwhile, has logged 2,709 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 850.

In the Philippines, 538,995 people have already been infected as the health department reported 1,690 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of fatalities in the Philippines rose by 52 to 11,231, while total recoveries reached 499,772. Active cases are at 27,992.

The Philippines aims to start vaccinating its people against the coronavirus this month.

