Manila OKs CEU plan for limited face-to-face classes for dentistry students

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso with officials from the Centro Escolar University. Photo from the Manila Public Information Office

MANILA – The Manila City government on Monday approved the Centro Escolar University’s proposal to hold limited face-to-face classes for graduating dentistry students.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso gave the go signal for limited face-to-face or in-person classes following a meeting with CEU officials, the city’s public information office (PIO) said.

CEU officials told Domagoso that their students’ graduation have been delayed by a year “due to lack of practicum as a result of quarantine restrictions imposed by the government” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manila PIO said.

In response, Domagoso said a continued ban on in-person classes would cause “stagnation,” adding that there was a need for more graduates from health programs.

“Wala tayong maa-achieve (We won’t achieve anything) if we stagnate,” he said.

Domagoso said CEU students can avail of free COVID-19 swab tests from the local government should the learners feel the need to get tested.

CEU now needs to comply with the requirements set by the Commission on Higher Education and Inter-Agency Task Force before it can start holding limited face-to-face classes.

Last month, Malacañang announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved face-to-face classes for some medical courses in areas with the lowest quarantine levels to ensure the country would have enough health frontliners.

Earlier, the Manila city government approved the University of Santo Tomas’ proposal for limited in-person classes for its medical and allied health programs.

