Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Davao Oriental

MANILA—A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tremor happened 211 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town at 8 a.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 44 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor is not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake had struck Davao del Sur on Sunday and was felt in parts of Mindanao, leaving at least 3 injured. In 2019, the region was also hit by a series of earthquakes.

Instrumental Intensity II was reported in General Santos City and the towns of Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani while Intensity I was recorded in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse