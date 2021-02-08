Magnitude 4.4 quake recorded off Zambales

From Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off Zambales on Monday afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

It struck at 3:54 p.m. approximately 30 km southwest of San Antonio town at a depth of 30 km.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said, adding aftershocks and damage to structure are not expected.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental. It occurred 211 km southeast of Governor Generoso town at 8 a.m., state seismologists said.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Sunday and was felt in parts of Mindanao, leaving at least 15 injured and damaging houses and other infrastructure.

