Magalong says to stay as contract tracing czar 'until gov't finds replacement'

Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong attends a Senate hearing Oct. 1, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday said he would stay as the country's contact tracing czar until the government finds a replacement following his "irrevocable resignation" over a socialite's viral party that violated pandemic guidelines.

"Tuloy-tuloy pa din naman ang trabaho ko (My work continues) because I was asked to hold over the position last week. I met with Secretary Vince Dizon (testing czar) and talked to Secretary Charlie Galvez (chief implementer of COVID-19 National Task Force) over the phone at ang napag-usapan namin (and our agreement) is to hold over while they are looking for a replacement," Magalong said.

Magalong said that right now, he hopes to increase the number of contact tracers, on a par with the headcount during the last quarter of 2020.

"Nasa encoding ang issue so malaki nga ang impact ng budgetary costing. Pero gumagawa naman ng paraan ang local officials para madagdagdan yung contact tracers. Kung puwede nga lang mabalik lahat nung contact tracers last quarter last year," Magalong said.

(The issue is in the encoding, that's why budgetary costing has a big impact. But local officials are finding ways to add more contact tracers. If only we could hire again all the contact tracers last quarter of last year.)

Magalong last month tendered his "irrevocable" resignation from being the country's contact tracing czar following his attendance at a party in his city where COVID-19 protocols were violated.

The local government of Baguio City has imposed a fine of P1,500 each on those who participated in the event, which was hosted by media personality Tim Yap and was attended by some 30 people, including a handful of celebrities. The same fine was imposed on Arlene Magalong, the mayor's wife.

The Manor inside Camp John Hay, where the party was held, was also fined a total of P9,000 for its violation of local rules on face masks, physical distancing, as well as new-normal protocols.

Malacañang had earlier said Magalong's resignation "has not been accepted" before he insisted that it was irrevocable.

The Philippines has logged 538,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, including 27,992 active infections, 11,231 fatalities and 499,772 recoveries.

– With reports from Micaella Ilao

