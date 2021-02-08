Locsin won't protest China's coast guard law before UN

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., rejected Monday a proposal to bring the Philippines' protest against China's new coast guard law before the United Nations.

Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio had said the Philippines and other Southeast Asian Countries should ask a UN tribunal to declare it as void under international laws.

"No. Everybody wants to enter a show. Everybody wants to show up at the United Nations. Well, I’m not going to go back there because the Coast Guard Law has some claims as to the extent of their territory. That will reopen the arbitral ruling and I’m not going to give them a chance to do that," Locsin told ANC's Headstart.

"Chinese diplomacy has been very effective in most of the members of the United Nations and I’m not going to throw our victory to that and let them decide," he said.

Last month, Locsin filed a diplomatic protest against the law, which lets its coast guard fire on foreign vessels. He said enacting this "is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law; which, if unchallenged, is submission to it."

