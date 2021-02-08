House approves on final reading proposed law on mandatory immunization



MANILA - Voting 206-1-1, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading a bill providing for a mandatory immunization program.

Under House Bill 8558, the country’s efforts towards disease prevention will be enhanced by expanding the mandatory immunization program for all life stages.

The list of mandatory vaccine preventable diseases include tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps, rubella or German measles, hepatitis b, human influenza type b, rotavirus, Japanese encephalitis, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, human papilloma virus and booster for measles, and rubella tetanus.

The proposed law mandates the provision of the vaccine in government hospitals or facilities, any public school or community under its school-based or community-based immunization program, and in any private health facility.

The office of House Health Committee Chair Rep. Angelina “Helen” Tan said in a statement that the bill will repeal Republic Act 10152, otherwise known as the “Mandatory Infants and Children Immunization Act of 2011”, including the list of diseases covered by the national immunization program.

The measure will also include other types of vaccine-preventable diseases as may be determined by the Secretary of Health upon the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG) and after a separate or joint public hearing conducted by the health panels of Congress.

The bill, principally authored by Tan, mandates the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct massive and continuing education and information campaigns on the importance of giving basic immunization in light of the controversy surrounding the dengue vaccine that had somehow tainted the credibility of the government’s immunization program.

“The timing for the approval of this significant health measure cannot be more perfect as the country is looking forward toward the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine, which is likely to become available in the country anytime soon. I am certain that this health legislation will pave the way for a more relevant, responsive, and reinvigorated immunization program that all Filipinos so badly needs at this point,” Tan said.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for action.

