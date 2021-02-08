Ex-cop in most wanted list nabbed in Negros Occidental

MANILA – Authorities on Sunday arrested a former police officer identified as one of the country’s most wanted persons, in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

The Philippine National Police (PNP), in a statement on Monday, said Anecio Lapara Jr. was captured in a joint operation by several police units around 8:30 in the evening at Barangay 1 Poblacion.

Lapara is facing 3 separate cases for robbery and illegal possession of firearms, the PNP said.

The former cop escaped from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Ormoc City while awaiting trial for his criminal cases, the police said.

Authorities said Lapara was a member of the Philippine Constabulary Class ’88 and was absorbed into the PNP in 1991.

The suspect reportedly left the police force in 1999 and led a criminal gang that operated in the Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas regions.

