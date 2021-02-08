Elderly Duterte to be among first to get COVID-19 jabs

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony at Camp Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is part of the priority list for COVID-19 inoculation drive because of his age, Malacañang said on Monday, even after the chief refused to get the jabs in public to boost vaccine confidence.

"Ang Presidente will enjoy priority dahil nga po siya ay senior citizen. Pero siyempre, importante na magbakuna rin siya para sa vaccine confidence. Inaasahan po natin na isa siya sa mga pinakauna," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The President will enjoy priority because he is a senior citizen. But of course, it is also important that he is inoculated for vaccine confidence. We expect that he will be one of the first vaccine recipients.)

"Whether it is done privately or publicly will be his decision," he told reporters in an online briefing.

Duterte's family will not be part of the priority list "unless may (there is) comorbidity," said Roque.

"Pero dahil mga public officials po ang anak ng ating Pangulo, baka naman makipagtulungan din sila para ma-boost po ang vaccine confidence. Pero wala pa pong petsa kung kailan at kung sila po ay papayag na mauna," he added.

(However, since the President's sons and daughter are public officials, they might help boost vaccine confidence. But there is no date and information on whether or not they will agree to go first.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Roque earlier said Duterte would get vaccinated in private because the shots would be injected on his buttocks.

The President's spokesman denied that Duterte refused to get the jabs in public because he has supposedly received them in secret with his security team last year.

The 75-year-old Duterte, who has underlying health issues, belongs to the groups vulnerable of developing severe symptoms of the respiratory disease.

Photos from the vaccination drives of other countries showed that people typically received the jabs on their upper arm.

Other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Indonesian Pres. Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong got vaccinated in public.

The Philippines aims to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive this month, and cover up to 70 million people through the year.