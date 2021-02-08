Agri dept 'building up cases' vs pork price manipulators

Customers buy meat products as most stalls selling pork and chicken stand empty at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Feb. 8, 2021, the first day of a price cap on said products. Vendors expressed concern on the government's recently implemented price cap on meat products citing high cost from suppliers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The agriculture department said on Monday it was "building up cases" against those who deliberately pushed up the prices of pork, which was blamed on a supposed supply shortage.

President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed a ceiling to curb the runaway prices of pork and chicken. Some sellers have stopped selling these meats to avoid losses due to the reportedly high cost from suppliers.

"Dito po sa bagong yugto ng price ceiling ay we are building up cases. Mayroon tayong minamanmanan po," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a public briefing.

(In this chapter of the price ceiling, we are building up cases. We are doing a surveillance.)

He did not say which groups were being monitored.

Aside from the price cap, Dar said the government was sourcing pork from Visayas and Mindanao to boost the supply in Luzon. The government is providing a transport subsidy for these shipments, he said.

The agriculture department is offering interest-free loans to hog raisers, and streamlining the permit process for them, said Dar.

Duterte also "approved in principle" an increase in pork imports to beef up the supply.

