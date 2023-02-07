Vergeire yet to discuss DOH chief post with Marcos Jr.

Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has yet to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the possibility of being appointed as the agency's chief.

Vergeire said Tuesday that both their schedules have been packed, and noted that it would be better to just wait for the President’s decision on the matter.

“Wala kaming pag-uusap ukol dito. Parehong busy ang schedules. Yesterday, we met and saw each other during the NKTI (National Kidney and Transplant Institute) celebration. But I don’t think that’s the appropriate time to talk to the President regarding this matter,” Vergeire said.

(We haven't had a conversation regarding the matter. We both have busy schedules. Yesterday, we met and saw each other during the NKTI celebration. But I don’t think that’s the appropriate time to talk to the President regarding this matter.)

"We do not like to put the Office of the President on the spot with this kind of questions. Kasi baka naiisip din nila napi-pressure sila because of this. So we just wait and we do not want to preempt the decision of the President,” she added.

(We do not like to put the Office of the President on the spot with this kind of questions. Because they might feel pressured to decide on this matter. So we just wait. We do not want to preempt the decision of the President.)

Should Vergeire be appointed as the DOH secretary, she plans to focus on providing greater access to quality healthcare and equity, the OIC previously said.

Vergeire added that Filipinos should have financial protection for health services and medicines, which include PhilHealth’s outpatient drug benefit package.