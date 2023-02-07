UN Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions Morris Tidball-Binz arrives at the DOJ headquarters in Padre Faura, Manila to lead a "capacity building" activity with the justice officials and experts on Feb. 7, 2023. Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Forensic expert and United Nations (UN) special rapporteur Morris Tidball-Binz has arrived in the Philippines to lead a "capacity-building" activity with doctors, officials, and other experts from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Tidball-Binz, who is the UN's special rapporteur on extra-judicial summary or arbitrary executions, arrived at the DOJ headquarters in Padre Faura, Manila on Tuesday morning for the training.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had said that he invited Tidball-Binz in his capacity as a forensic expert and not as a special rapporteur.

The forensic expert's visit has nothing to do with the International Criminal Court (ICC) reopening its investigation into the Duterte administration's drug war and the alleged Davao Death Squad killings, Remulla added.

"I invited Dr. Tidball-Binz because his work speaks for itself. His missions and projects had an immeasurable impact on the countries he has helped. He has provided closure for families and victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. We are hoping for the same when he visits the Philippines," Remulla said in a statement on Sunday.

"He is coming in his capacity as an expert in the field to help capacitate our current doctors. We need more capable doctors in our country to assist our law enforcement agencies in their work. This is an enormous step towards that goal," the official added.

— With reports from Johnson Manabat and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: