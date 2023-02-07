Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — "It's not going to be the same for every person."

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said this Tuesday when asked to comment on Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.'s remark that the Reserve Officer Training Corps could cure mental health problems.

"Unang-una, hindi naman po ako psychiatrist o eksperto for me to understand and be able to give that kind of response. Ang masasabi ko lang po it's not going to be the same for every person," she said in a press briefing.

"Iba-iba po ang capacity ng isang tao to respond and to become resilient on their own. Iba-iba rin po ang kailangan ng bawat tao para sila po ay maging mentally healthy," she added.

(I am not a psychiatrist or expert for me to understand and be able to give that kind of response. All I can say is it's not going to be the same for every person. Different people have different capacities to respond and to become resilient on their own. Each one has something they need to do to be mentally healthy.)

Galvez made the remark at a Senate hearing on the proposed revival of the mandatory ROTC program.

"'Yung sinasabi nating mental problem, it can be cured kasi 'yung 'frustration tolerance' ng isang tao tataas," he said on Monday.

(So-called mental problems can be cured becayse the 'frustration tolerance' of a person would go up.)

He later clarified in a statement that the ROTC program could "build the strength of character and resilience of our trainees, qualities which positively foster mental health".

In the briefing, Vergeire said the DOH was working closely with the Department of Education to address mental health issues among students.

"Patuloy po kaming nakikipag-ugnayan at nakikipagtrabaho sa Department of Education so we can improve our mental health services in our different schools," she said.

"Also, we can ensure na 'yung mental health wellness ng ating mga estudyante ay maipatupad natin at ma-uplift natin."

(We are coordinating and working with theDepartment of Education so we can improve our mental health services in our different schools.Also, we can ensure that we will uplift the mental health wellness of our students.)



