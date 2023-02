Hawak na ng pulisya ang umano'y mastermind sa pamamaril sa isang babaeng empleyado ng Office of the Ombudsman, nitong Lunes.

Nangyari ang insidente noong Miyerkules, Pebrero 1.

Last Wednesday, the 37-year-old administrative aide at the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices, was shot by the suspect at around 8:20 in the morning at the corner of Quezon Avenue and Cordillera Street in Barangay Doña Josefa.