M5.1 quake rocks Camarines Norte

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Camarines Norte late Tuesday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The tectonic quake's epicenter was recorded 15 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island at 9:46 p.m.
According to the seismology bureau's data, the tremor was shallow, having only one kilometer of depth of focus.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
- Intensity V - Mercedes, Camarines Norte
- Intensity IV - Daet, Camarines Norte
- Intensity III - Ragay, Camarines Sur
- Intensity II - Tabaco, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon
- Intensity I - Legazpi City, Albay; Lopez, Gumaca, Mulanay, Mauban, Quezon
Meanwhile, Phivolcs said no damage was recorded after the tremor hit the area but warned of aftershocks.