M5.1 quake rocks Camarines Norte

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Camarines Norte late Tuesday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic quake's epicenter was recorded 15 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island at 9:46 p.m.

According to the seismology bureau's data, the tremor was shallow, having only one kilometer of depth of focus.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Intensity V - Mercedes, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV - Daet, Camarines Norte

Intensity III - Ragay, Camarines Sur

Intensity II - Tabaco, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon

Intensity I - Legazpi City, Albay; Lopez, Gumaca, Mulanay, Mauban, Quezon

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said no damage was recorded after the tremor hit the area but warned of aftershocks.