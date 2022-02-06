The Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) is conducting a probe on the death on Saturday morning of an Army official in Misamis Oriental.

In a statement, Wesmincom said Col. Nolie Leal Anquillano, 54, Deputy Brigade Commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade in Kampo Ranao, Marawi City, participated in a scuba diving activity at Purok 6, Tubigan, Initao, Misamis Oriental at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Initial information on the incident said that Anquillano was declared missing more than 30 minutes from the beginning of the activity.

The report also said that master divers were immediately sent to rescue the victim. When he was found, he was immediately brought to a hospital in Initao but was declared dead on arrival by a physician.

Anquillano's family was assured of a deeper probe to see if there was foul play in the incident. - report from Jewel Reyes