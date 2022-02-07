MANILA — Over 100 civil society groups and religious leaders on Monday urged voters to pick candidates with environmental development plans in the upcoming May elections.

"In May 2022, we urge you to choose and support candidates at the national and local levels who heed the 'cry of the poor and cry of the Earth' and thus, will push for this nationalist green development path for the Filipino people and our environment," the groups said in a unity statement.

"Economic development is not about more profits, vehicles, and skyscrapers. Economic growth can no longer be at the expense of the environment, but rather, the economy must be directed towards sustained progress that prioritizes planetary and peoples’ health," they said.

Among those who signed the statement are the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) National Secretariat for Social Action, EcoWaste Coalition, Environmental Science for Social Change, Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples National Secretariat, Greenpeace Southeast Asia - Philippines, Greenresearch Environmental Research Group Inc., Laudato Si’ Movement - Pilipinas, Living Laudato Si’ Philippines, Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc., and the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice.

Other signatories include:

350 Pilipinas

Action for Nurturing Children and Environment, Cebu (ANCE)

Action on Smoking & Health (ASH) Philippines

Agro-Technical Assistance and Livelihood Opportunities in the North, Inc. (Agtalon)

AlterTrade Foundation, Inc

Arugaan

Balay Alternative Legal Advocates for Development in Mindanaw, Inc. (BALAOD)

Ban Toxics

Bangon Marawi CSO Platform

Bangus Fry Catchers Association of Zambales

Bayay Sibuyanon Inc.

Break Free From Plastic

Buklod TAO

Camarines Norte Movement for Climate Justice

Caritas Caceres

Caritas Capiz

Caritas Cebu

Caritas Gumaca

Caritas La Union

Caritas Libmanan

Caritas Novaliches

Caritas Palo

Caritas Sorsogon

Caritas Tarlac

Caucus of Development NGO Networks, Inc. (CODE-NGO)

Cavite Green Coalition

Center for Disaster Preparedness Foundation, Inc. (CDP)

Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology (CREST)

Centro Saka (Philippine Center for Rural Development Studies)

Citizens Environment Network (CEN)

Climate Action for Sustainability Initiative (KASALI)

Community Organizers Multiversity (CO-Multiversity)

Community-led Empowering Action for Resilience Network (CLEARNet)

Concerned Citizens of Sta. Cruz, Zambales

Consumer Rights for Safe Food (CRSF)

Diocesan Social Action Center of Boac

Diocesan Social Action Center of Bontoc-Lagawe

Diocesan Social Action Center of Cabanatuan

Diocesan Social Action Center of Calapan

Diocesan Social Action Center of Cotabato

Diocesan Social Action Center of Digos

Diocesan Social Action Center of Dipolog

Diocesan Social Action Center of Kabankalan

Diocesan Social Action Center of Kidapawan

Diocesan Social Action Center of Marawi

Diocesan Social Action Center of Marbel

Diocesan Social Action Center of Mati

Diocesan Social Action Center of San Carlos

Diocesan Social Action Center of San Jose (Mindoro)

Ecological Society of the Philippines (ESP)

Ecosystems Work for Essential Benefits Inc. (ECOWEB)

Ecoteneo, Davao

Environmental Legal Assistance (ELAC)

EveGrocer

Foundation for the Development of the Urban Poor

Framework Convention on Tobacco Control Alliance, Philippines (FCAP)

Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Holy Mother of God (SFIC)

Freedom from Debt Coalition

Freedom from Debt Coalition - Western Mindanao Chapter

Gitib, Inc Resource Center - Mindanao

Health Care Without Harm Southeast Asia – Philippines (HCWH)

Igorota Foundation Inc.

Indigenous Peoples Apostolate of the Archdiocese of Nueva Caceres

Indigenous Peoples Apostolate of the Vicariate of Taytay, Palawan

Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (IDEALS)

Institute for the Development of Educational and Ecological Alternatives Inc. (IDEAS)

Institute of Spirituality in Asia (ISA)

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), Inc.

International Visitor Leadership Program-Philippines. (IVLP-PH)

Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission - Association of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines (JPICC-AMRSP)

Kaalagad Katipunang Kristiyano

Kabataan Para sa Kalikasan ng Atimonan (KAPAKANAN)

KATARUNGAN(Kilusan para sa Repormang Agraryo at Katarungan ng Lipunan)

Koalisyon Isalbar Ti Pintas Ti La Union (Save the Beauty of La Union)

Kongreso ng Pagkakaisa Maralitang Lungsod (KPML)

Lanao del Sur People’s Council

Managing Alternatives Group Inc.

Medical Action Group (MAG)

Mindanao Center for Local Governance, Inc.

Mother Earth Foundation (MEF)

Musika Publiko

National Coalition to Save the Trees (NCST)

Oriang Womens’ Movement - Mindanao

Palawan NGO Network Inc. (PNNI)

PAMUO, Inc

PARAGOS-Pilipinas

Partnership for Clean Air (PCA)

Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA)

Philippine Movement for Climate Justice - Cebu Chapter

Philippine Movement for Climate Justice - Davao Chapter

Philippine Movement for Climate Justice - Eastern Visayas Chapter

Philippine Movement for Climate Justice - Western Mindanao Chapter

Piglas - Kababaihan

Prelature of Infanta-Community Organization of the Philippines Inc. (PI-COPI)

Protect Manicani Island Society Incorporated (PROMISI)

Provincial Women Council - Lanao Del Sur

Pusyon Kinaiyahan

RIGHTS (Rural Poor Institute for Land and Human Rights Services), Inc.

Sanlakas – Mindanao

Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance Inc. (SSMNAI)

Save Sual Movement

Save Zambales Kalikasan Movement

Social Action Center (SAC) of the Diocese of Borongan

Southeast Asian Institute of Development Alternatives (SAIDA)

Suara Kalilintad (Maguindanao)

Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for Communities, inc. (SEED)

TAO (Technical Assistance Organization) Pilipinas, Inc. (TAO-Pilipinas)

The Climate Reality Project Philippines (TCRP)

Urban Poor Associates (UPA)

Women in Development (WID) Foundation

Youth for Climate Justice (Y4CJ)

Zambales Lingap Kalikasan (ZALIKA)

Zambales Movement for Climate Justice (ZMCJ)

Zamboanga Society of Environment and Ecology Defenders (ZSEED)

115. Zero Waste Baguio

Members of the signatory groups recommended phasing out the use of single-use plastics, promotion of "zero waste" culture, and formal integration of climate and environmental education in schools.

The next leaders must also be able to steer the country towards the use of cleaner energy resources and curb dependency on coal, the groups said.

"In the Philippines, we need to end our dependence on coal way before this decade ends and halt massive expansion of fossil gas [and] rapidly scale up renewables, ideally by at least 50 percent in the national mix by 2030," said San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, also the vice chair of Caritas Philippines.

The groups, however, declined to name a presidential candidate that they would support, insisting on being "non-partisan."

