Participants search for their names during the COMELEC’s mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on December 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A group of education workers launched Monday formal channels where teachers can report concerns related to their service in the upcoming national elections.

Around 300,000 teachers are expected to serve as members of Board of Election Inspectors in the May 9, 2022 elections, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

This is why the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) published the following contact details where educators can report possible election-related issues:

Cellphone - 09614215053 (Smart) and 09674461266 (Globe)

Email - act.hotline@gmail.com

Facebook - actph1982

"Ito'y magsisilbing mekanismo upang mai-dokumento 'yong mga paglabag sa karapatan ng ating mga guro habang sila'y naglilingkod sa loob ng mga presinto," ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio said in an online press conference.

(This will serve as a mechanism for us to document the rights violation that teachers will face while serving in polling precincts.)

ACT will forward the complaints to members of its local unions, who will then help the teacher, Basilio explained.

"Ire-refer natin ito sa ating regional unions at pagkatapos noon ay magsisimula na 'yong direct na pag-asikaso doon sa problema," he said.

(We will refer the complaints to our regional unions. After that, they will start to work on the problem directly with the teacher.)

The group is currently addressing an issue in the Davao region, where some teachers have reportedly been told that they could not serve in the elections for being members of ACT, often mistaken for the political party ACT Teachers.

But ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, who was also present at the press conference, clarified that being a member of the teachers' union ACT does not equate to being part of ACT Teachers party-list.

Castro added that a similar issue had previously been resolved by the Commission on Elections.

In the same conference, ACT National Capital Region President Vladimir Quetua appealed to the government to provide free COVID-19 testing, hazard pay, medical benefits, disinfection supplies, and functional handwashing facilities to teachers in the elections.

Quetua also proposed for marshals who would ensure that voters follow distancing rules in polling precincts.

"Hindi 'yong kami pa 'yong magbabantay nito, nasa loob kami ng kuwarto at lalabas para matiyak 'yong physical distancing," he said, noting that such personnel could come from local government units.

(Teachers should not be the ones to come out of the voting room to ensure physical distancing.)

ACT's "hotline" launch also comes a day before the official start of the campaign period in the Philippines, a country that is no stranger to election-related violence.

Basilio said ACT also supported the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo because of the solutions she raised to education-related issues.

"Binanggit niya 'yong partikular na solusyon sa pagtatataas ng budget ng sektor ng edukayon at... pagka-conduct ng isang seryosong assessment upang makita ano nga ba ang problema at maaaring gawin upang solusyonan ang mga problemang ito," he said.

(She mentioned the solution of raising the budget for the education sector... and the conduct of a serious assessment to see the problems in education and what we should do to solve these problems.)