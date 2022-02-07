PNP says close to identifying person behind Marcos death threat

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech announcing his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 national elections on October 5, 2021. Handout, Office of Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.

MANILA — The Philippine National Police said Monday it is close to identifying the person behind the alleged death threat against presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that was posted on social media.

PNP Chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the police force reviewed social media posts related to the former dictator's son and namesake, which were made by certain groups and individuals.

"Tuloy-tuloy 'yong kaniyang digital trail and then eventual identification. After that, sampa ng kaso, issue ng warrant of arrest," Carlos said.

Last month, the Department of Justice said it received reports of a TikTok user supposedly posting a death threat against Marcos Jr, who leads voter surveys.

— Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

