Children aged five to 11 receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City on February 7, 2022, the first day of rollout of vaccines for the age group. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines on Monday announced 6,835 new COVID-19 cases, the seventh straight day the tally remained below 10,000, data from the health department showed as government began vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against the coronavirus.

The positivity rate has declined to 19.1 percent, based on test results of samples from 36,773 individuals on Feb. 5, Saturday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

The positivity rate fell below the 20-percent mark for the first time this year and is the lowest since Dec. 30, 2021, said Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Of the newly reported cases, 6,673 or 98 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (949 cases), Western Visayas (822 cases), and Central Visayas (624 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The number of fresh infections is the lowest in more than a month or since Jan. 4, when 5,434 were announced, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,616,387 cases, of which 116,720 or 3.2 percent remain active. This is the lowest number of active infections since Jan. 8 when 102,017 were reported, the research group said.

Of the day's active cases, 103,900 (89.02 percent) are mild, 7,806 (6.69 percent) are asymptomatic, 3,184 (2.73 percent) are moderate, 1,495 (1.28 percent) are severe, and 335 (0.29 percent) are critical.

COVID-related deaths increased by 12 to 54,538. This is the lowest figure since Feb. 5 when the DOH reported 1 death, the ABS-CBN IRG said.

All newly reported deaths occurred last month, the DOH said, citing late encoding of death information.

There were 16,330 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,445,129. This is the lowest tally of additional recoveries in three days, when 10,474 were announced, the ABS-CBN IRG added.

This is the 24th straight day that the daily number of recoveries logged by DOH remained above 10,000. From Jan. 15 to Feb. 6, the daily recoveries tally ranged from 10,474 to 41,471.

Sixteen duplicates, including four recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 12 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Two laboratories, which contribute on average 0.2 percent of samples tested and 0.1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 33 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

The Philippines on Monday expanded its pediatric vaccination to include children aged 5 to 11. The program was rolled out in six sites in Metro Manila and will later be expanded nationwide, officials said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 6.28 million children aged 12 to 17 as of Jan. 23, according to DOH data.

In total, it has fully inoculated 59.8 million individuals, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose. There were also 8 million booster shots administered as of Friday.