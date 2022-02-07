MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos resigns, to focus on Marcos campaign

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos has resigned Monday, saying he wants to devote his time as national campaign manager of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Abalos, who also served as Marcos' campaign manager in 2016, said he has submitted his resignation letter to President Duterte.

"Kaibigan ko po si BBM. Napakabait na tao. Lahat po tayo may kanya-kanyang pananaw sa lahat ng bagay...Maging sa presidente, ok lang yan. It's just an exercise. But at the end of every electoral exercise, we must unite as a country and as a people. Ako po ay BBM dahil naniniwala ako sa kanya, mabait po siya," he told reporters.

"This will be my last press conference," he said, adding that he has given instructions to the MMDA general manager about continuing the programs to stop COVID-19.

Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from a 5-year exile in Hawaii after his father's overthrow in a "People Power" uprising, Marcos and his family has been trying to rebuild its image, which was tainted by human rights violations during the Marcos dictatorship.

The government has recovered P174 billion in Marcos ill-gotten wealth, according to the Presidential Commission on Good Government.